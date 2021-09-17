Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $327.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $308.77 and last traded at $304.50, with a volume of 42712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.26.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $5,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

