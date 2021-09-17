urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $14.17 on Friday. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.