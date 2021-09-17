USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.28. 11,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 43,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

