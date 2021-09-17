USDK (USDK) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.70 million and $139.51 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00070863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00179278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.92 or 0.07212547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,623.55 or 0.99940390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00829494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

