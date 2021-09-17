Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.48 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $160.48 million and $10.72 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00132266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00045621 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

