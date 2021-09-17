Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.53 on Friday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Utz Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

