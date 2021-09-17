V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058597 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00129941 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045163 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
