v.systems (VSYS) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $45.20 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,296,834,939 coins and its circulating supply is 2,373,226,475 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

