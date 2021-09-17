Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,995,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.61. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

