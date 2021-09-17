Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by UBS Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.