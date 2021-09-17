Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 3.2%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 532,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,418,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,966,000 after buying an additional 1,900,823 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vale by 56.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 196,560 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vale (NYSE:VALE)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.