Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 3.2%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 532,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,418,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,966,000 after buying an additional 1,900,823 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vale by 56.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 196,560 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

