Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,170,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 43,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.34. 3,088,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,418,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
