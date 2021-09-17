Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Down 45.1% in August

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,170,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 43,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.34. 3,088,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,418,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 31,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

