Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

