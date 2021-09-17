Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

