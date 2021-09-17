Validity Hits Market Capitalization of $31.39 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $7.14 or 0.00015010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Validity has a market cap of $31.39 million and $6.16 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.93 or 0.00573889 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,398,651 coins and its circulating supply is 4,397,006 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

