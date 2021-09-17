Vallourec (VLOWY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vallourec (OTCMKTS: VLOWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

9/9/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

9/3/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

9/1/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

7/22/2021 – Vallourec had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/21/2021 – Vallourec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

7/20/2021 – Vallourec was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.40 price target on the stock.

Vallourec stock remained flat at $$1.77 on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vallourec S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Get Vallourec SA alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec S.A. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.