Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,101 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TC Energy by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 1,283,349 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

