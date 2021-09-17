Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 402,713 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,006,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,713 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.02% of GoldMining worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoldMining by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLDG opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.75) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

