Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.90% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

