Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.23 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

