Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 155,319 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.60% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $791.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

