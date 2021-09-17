Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 513,712 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 532,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 153,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period.

OUNZ stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

