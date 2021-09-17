VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 118,502 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

