VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

