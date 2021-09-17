VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

