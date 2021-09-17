Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. 189,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

