Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. 163,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

