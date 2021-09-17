Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,202,000.

VPL opened at $85.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $85.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

