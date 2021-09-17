Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.66. 1,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.75. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

