Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.68. 54,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

