Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lessened by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 224,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,464. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.