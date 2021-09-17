Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 6.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 224,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,464. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

