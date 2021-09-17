Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.09. 40,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

