Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $38,760,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,786. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

