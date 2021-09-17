Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Shares Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.45 and last traded at $61.45. 545,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,514,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48.

