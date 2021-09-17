Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 141,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.