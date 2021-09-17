Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $138.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

