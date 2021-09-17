Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $10.28 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $75,842.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $10.28 or 0.00021605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00118985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.94 or 0.07178085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,327.56 or 0.99422602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.05 or 0.00829888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,306 coins and its circulating supply is 660,491 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

