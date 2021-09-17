Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Sells $200,910.10 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,446. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.