Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Sells $200,910.10 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,446. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

