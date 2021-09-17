Vega Protocol Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and $8.21 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $19.13 or 0.00040335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00131508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

