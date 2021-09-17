Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $415.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,310.64 or 1.00089705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00070164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.20 or 0.00842427 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.04 or 0.00418979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00307517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005420 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.