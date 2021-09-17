Velas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.06 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Velas has a market capitalization of $302.06 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001521 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.