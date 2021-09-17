Veles Price Tops $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 52.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $103,717.70 and approximately $344.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 97.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,310.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.05 or 0.07205624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00382428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.91 or 0.01314511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00120417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00554030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.74 or 0.00504625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00338046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,347 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.