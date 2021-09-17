Venus Price Tops $32.39 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $360.82 million and $28.49 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.39 or 0.00068283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.76 or 1.00011748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001253 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,141,598 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

