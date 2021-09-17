VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. VEON reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VEON.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
VEON stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
