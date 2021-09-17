VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. VEON reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEON will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VEON.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.