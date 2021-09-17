VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,840,000 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 24,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $9,055,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.14.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

