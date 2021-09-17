Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in August

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 620,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Verano has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNOF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

