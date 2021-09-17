Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $155.24 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $155.24 million and approximately $39.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00128522 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.