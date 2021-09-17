VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $170.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $170.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,155,551 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

