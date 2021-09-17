Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.52% of Verint Systems worth $44,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

