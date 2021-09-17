Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Verint Systems worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

